Trek Financial LLC Acquires 19,821 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 494.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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