Trek Financial LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

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AppLovin Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of APP opened at $453.53 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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