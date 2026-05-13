Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $358.45 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $422.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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