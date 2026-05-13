Trek Financial LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,953,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,814 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,342,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

IBM stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $219.22 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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