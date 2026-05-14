Trek Financial LLC Sells 20,410 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,447.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.61. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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