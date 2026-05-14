Trek Financial LLC Sells 38,145 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,830 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,020,934,000 after buying an additional 463,889 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $109.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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