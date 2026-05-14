Trek Financial LLC Takes $565,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,187 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $168.82 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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