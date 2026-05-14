Trek Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,305 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock worth $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PM stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.20. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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