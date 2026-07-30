Tri Locum Partners LP Has $41.73 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Tri Locum Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,370 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 50,551 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $648.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,765.50. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.42, for a total value of $5,038,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,091,056.06. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,833 shares of company stock valued at $279,835,157. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Promising ralinepag trial results: The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. United Therapeutics Announces ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study of Ralinepag Published in The Lancet

The Lancet published full results from United Therapeutics’ ADVANCE OUTCOMES study. Investigational pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment ralinepag reduced the risk of clinical worsening by 55% versus placebo, improving the company’s potential pipeline outlook. Ralinepag is not yet approved by the FDA, so regulatory and commercialization risks remain. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. United Therapeutics Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy by Brokerages

Eleven analysts rate UTHR a Buy and two rate it a Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target is $648.33, with JPMorgan recently raising its target to $687 and HC Wainwright increasing its target to $660. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. United Therapeutics Insider Trading Report

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 94.1% of UTHR’s shares. Several institutions increased their positions during the second quarter, signaling continued professional-investor interest, although this does not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: CEO stock sale may pressure sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Insider Selling United Therapeutics CEO Sells Stock

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for roughly $5.04 million, reducing her direct stake by 2.84%. She still owns a substantial position, so the transaction may reflect liquidity or diversification rather than a negative view of the business, but insider selling can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Recent operating results were below expectations: United Therapeutics previously reported quarterly earnings and revenue below consensus, with revenue declining 1.6% year over year. That performance remains a concern despite the company’s strong profitability and promising pipeline.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UTHR opened at $524.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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