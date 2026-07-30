Tri Locum Partners LP Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $57,744,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 8.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,239.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $287,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,102.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $483.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.80 and a 200-day moving average of $460.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $533.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $559.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Trending Headlines about Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline expansion: Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. AbCellera, Vertex partner on next-gen T-cell engagers

Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Estimates remain supportive: Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact.

Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results are approaching: Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Vertex Q2 Earnings Preview

Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is mixed: Vertex has delivered strong long-term shareholder returns, and a discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests upside. However, market-based valuation multiples indicate the shares may be closer to fairly valued, limiting the immediate impact of pipeline news unless the collaboration produces meaningful clinical or commercial progress. Vertex Expands Its Pipeline Reach

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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