Tri Locum Partners LP Sells 476,860 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Tri Locum Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 476,860 shares during the period. Dianthus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Tri Locum Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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