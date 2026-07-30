Tri Locum Partners LP Takes $65.08 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,413 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $65,085,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 9.1% of Tri Locum Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after buying an additional 2,423,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after buying an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,462,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE TMO opened at $577.38 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $501.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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