Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,659 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.40 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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