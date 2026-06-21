Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $126.82 and a one year high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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