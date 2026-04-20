TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 109.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $894.07 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $960.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $710.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $629.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This represents a 66.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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