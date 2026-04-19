Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Enersys makes up about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Enersys worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Trading Up 2.8%

ENS opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $202.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enersys's payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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