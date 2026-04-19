Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,142 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Korn/Ferry International makes up approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Korn/Ferry International worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 84.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $725.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Korn/Ferry International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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