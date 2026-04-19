Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,676 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Boot Barn worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,771,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

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Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $163.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boot Barn from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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