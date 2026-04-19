Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 28,297 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 28,297 shares during the period. Integer accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Integer worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,833 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Insider Activity

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $127.56.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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