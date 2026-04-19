Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,534 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Enovis worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 310,630 shares of the company's stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,524,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,945,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enovis from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 43,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,820. This represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $121,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enovis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovis wasn't on the list.

While Enovis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here