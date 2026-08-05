Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.65. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $2,112,945. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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