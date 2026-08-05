Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 1,213.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,964.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 17,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,450.30. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $192.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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