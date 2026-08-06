Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,996 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances partnership: GE Appliances plans to use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, and analog components in next-generation connected appliances manufactured in the U.S. TI products are expected to supply roughly one-third of the chips used at GE’s new Louisville laundry plant, with production beginning in 2027. The agreement provides potential long-term demand and reinforces TXN’s position in industrial and IoT applications. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors to Power Next-Generation Connected Appliances Manufactured in the U.S.

GE Appliances plans to use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, and analog components in next-generation connected appliances manufactured in the U.S. TI products are expected to supply roughly one-third of the chips used at GE’s new Louisville laundry plant, with production beginning in 2027. The agreement provides potential long-term demand and reinforces TXN’s position in industrial and IoT applications. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth catalysts remain intact: Analysts and market commentators point to continued data-center expansion, automotive software, connected devices, and Texas Instruments’ manufacturing investments as potential drivers of future earnings growth. Analysts remain moderately bullish, and TXN has outperformed the S&P 500 over the longer term despite trailing the broader semiconductor industry. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Texas Instruments Stock?

Analysts and market commentators point to continued data-center expansion, automotive software, connected devices, and Texas Instruments’ manufacturing investments as potential drivers of future earnings growth. Analysts remain moderately bullish, and TXN has outperformed the S&P 500 over the longer term despite trailing the broader semiconductor industry. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor rally offers sector support: AI optimism, expected earnings strength, and strong memory demand recently lifted semiconductor stocks and pushed the S&P 500 to a record. The broader rally is supportive for TXN sentiment, although the cited gains were concentrated in other chipmakers and do not necessarily signal an immediate improvement in TI’s results. Semiconductor Rally Powers S&P 500 to Fresh Record High

AI optimism, expected earnings strength, and strong memory demand recently lifted semiconductor stocks and pushed the S&P 500 to a record. The broader rally is supportive for TXN sentiment, although the cited gains were concentrated in other chipmakers and do not necessarily signal an immediate improvement in TI’s results. Negative Sentiment: Recent underperformance weighs on the stock: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month while AI-focused semiconductor shares have rallied. The divergence has raised concerns that TI may be less directly exposed to the fastest-growing AI demand and that its elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. TXN Slides 11% in a Month: Is the Stock Still a Smart AI Investment?

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $277.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.76. The company has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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