Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $420.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $367.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $407.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.33. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $416.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.67. Amgen had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 132.73%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results surpassed expectations. Amgen reported adjusted EPS of $6.29 versus consensus of approximately $5.62 and revenue of $10.05 billion versus estimates near $9.43 billion. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year. Amgen Q2 earnings and revenue results

Amgen reported adjusted EPS of $6.29 versus consensus of approximately $5.62 and revenue of $10.05 billion versus estimates near $9.43 billion. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Amgen now expects 2026 revenue of $38.2 billion to $39.4 billion, above the prior consensus of roughly $37.8 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $22.30 to $23.50. Strong demand for Repatha, Evenity and rare-disease medicines helped offset declines in legacy products. Amgen drug growth and outlook

Amgen now expects 2026 revenue of $38.2 billion to $39.4 billion, above the prior consensus of roughly $37.8 billion, while adjusted EPS guidance is $22.30 to $23.50. Strong demand for Repatha, Evenity and rare-disease medicines helped offset declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased their price targets. UBS raised its target to $440, TD Cowen to $452, Scotiabank to $450 and BMO Capital Markets to $450, with buy or outperform ratings. Analysts also cited Amgen’s late-stage pipeline and continued product momentum. Amgen analyst price-target changes

UBS raised its target to $440, TD Cowen to $452, Scotiabank to $450 and BMO Capital Markets to $450, with buy or outperform ratings. Analysts also cited Amgen’s late-stage pipeline and continued product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains divided. While several firms became more bullish, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Canaccord and Truist retained equal-weight or hold ratings, and Bank of America and Baird maintained underperform ratings.

While several firms became more bullish, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Canaccord and Truist retained equal-weight or hold ratings, and Bank of America and Baird maintained underperform ratings. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and regulatory risks remain. Amgen halted development of an early-stage obesity treatment, while older drugs such as Prolia and XGEVA face biosimilar pressure. Reports also cited a patient-data breach investigation and scrutiny of clinical data supporting Tavneos, creating potential legal, reputational and operational risks. Amgen data breach and Tavneos risks

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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