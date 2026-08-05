Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,516 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 117,688 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in JD.com by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 4,991,448 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $143,255,000 after buying an additional 2,125,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,441,095 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $127,459,000 after acquiring an additional 463,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,334,816 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $128,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,045 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,253,012 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 180,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,324 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $121,984,000 after acquiring an additional 562,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.38. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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