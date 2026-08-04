Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AppLovin Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $406.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.54. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $359.00 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. AppLovin's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. KeyCorp set a $775.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $672.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,297,363. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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