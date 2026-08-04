Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 91,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2%

UNH opened at $415.21 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $236.95 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $411.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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