Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 15,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above analyst forecasts. Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Positive Sentiment: New product ramp is expected to drive the acceleration. Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Astera Labs Stock Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were already elevated. Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Astera Labs Benefits From Amazon Partnership

Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Negative Sentiment: One analyst target remains below the current market level. A previously reported price-target increase to $275 suggests some valuation caution, although that target predates the latest earnings report and guidance. Astera Labs Price Target Raised to $275

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $361.67 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.85 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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