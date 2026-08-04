Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 9,777 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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