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TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its Amazon stake by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 7,274 additional shares to bring its total to 22,480 shares valued at about $5.19 million.
  • Amazon continues to attract strong institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 72.20% of the company’s stock and several major funds also adding to positions during the quarter.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on Amazon, citing strengths in AI and AWS/cloud growth; meanwhile, the company reported strong quarterly results and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $312.78.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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