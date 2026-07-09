TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,679 shares of the software giant's stock worth $147,579,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,685 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.1% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $383.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. New Street Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $560.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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