Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 12,450 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,165,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here