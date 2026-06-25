TrueMark Investments LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $220.80 and a 52 week high of $476.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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