Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,085.16 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,439.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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