Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 69,651 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:ARE opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here