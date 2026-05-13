Truist Financial Corp Has $2.61 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Entegris were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $8,269,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 268,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,250,966.55. This represents a 18.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 218,395 shares of company stock worth $30,165,611 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.32 and a 12 month high of $159.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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