Truist Financial Corp Has $4.13 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $292,705,000 after purchasing an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,935,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $226.03 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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