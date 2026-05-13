Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,722 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.57.

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Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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