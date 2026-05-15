Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,478 shares of company stock worth $18,250,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.6%

AEIS opened at $344.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The company's 50-day moving average price is $344.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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