Go Pro
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

TRX Gold Co. $TRX Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
TRX Gold logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its TRX Gold position by 128.2% in the first quarter, adding 1.52 million shares to own 2.71 million shares valued at approximately $4.04 million, or 0.83% of the company.
  • HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $2.30 price target. Two analysts rate TRX Gold a Buy, with a consensus target of $2.27.
  • TRX Gold shares opened at $0.79, compared with a 52-week range of $0.33 to $2.80; institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 1.06% of the stock.
  • Interested in TRX Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,403 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of TRX Gold worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,123 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SPWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRX

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. TRX Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $258.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.32.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TRX Gold Right Now?

Before you consider TRX Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TRX Gold wasn't on the list.

While TRX Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines