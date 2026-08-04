TRX Gold Co. $TRX Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX - Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,403 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of TRX Gold worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,123 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SPWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRX

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. TRX Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $258.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.32.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

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