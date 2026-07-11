TSA Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,301 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC's holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock worth $230,771,000 after buying an additional 1,559,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,443 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3,046.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,471,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company's stock worth $159,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,331.22. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $284,992.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,894.32. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,523 shares of company stock valued at $853,529. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 1,219,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 264.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KGS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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