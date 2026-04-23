TTP Investments Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

TTP Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 1.2% of TTP Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $641,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,244,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Western Digital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $387.85 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $299.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $402.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Research downgraded Western Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.79.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Trending Headlines about Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,276 shares in the company, valued at $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total transaction of $136,883.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here