TTRF Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 34,804 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

TTRF Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,804 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Shopify accounts for 2.6% of TTRF Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,158,643,000 after acquiring an additional 743,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,797,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,043,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,961,097 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,627,352,000 after purchasing an additional 827,643 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $130.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

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Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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