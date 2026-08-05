TTRF Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TTRF Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of TTRF Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.88.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $491.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.
Read Our Latest Report on Tesla
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China sales accelerated: Tesla’s July China-made vehicle sales rose 37.8% year over year, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The improvement provides evidence that demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets may be stabilizing, despite intensifying competition from BYD. Tesla's July China-made EV sales rise 37.8% year over year
- Positive Sentiment: Megapack demand is becoming a meaningful commercial relationship: SpaceX reportedly purchased $329 million of Tesla Megapacks during the first half of 2026, including $295 million in the second quarter, for use at xAI data centers. The purchases highlight growth in Tesla’s energy-storage business and create a direct Musk-company customer relationship. SpaceX has bought $329 million worth of Tesla Megapacks
- Positive Sentiment: California incentive participation could help demand: Tesla will participate in a limited California EV rebate program for first-time buyers. The program may improve affordability and support near-term deliveries in a key U.S. market. Tesla confirms participation in California EV program
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on AI and autonomy: CEO Elon Musk continues emphasizing robotics, Full Self-Driving and robotaxis, while Tesla’s core revenue still depends heavily on vehicle sales. The strategy could support a higher long-term valuation, but it requires substantial execution and financial proof. Elon Musk emphasizes robots and AI on Tesla earnings calls
- Negative Sentiment: FSD policy could frustrate some owners: Tesla is defending its decision to remove the manual maximum-speed control from Full Self-Driving, arguing that the system should learn driver preferences instead. The change may improve automation over time but risks customer dissatisfaction and renewed scrutiny of FSD reliability. Tesla refuses to restore popular FSD speed control
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and legal risks remain prominent: With Tesla trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, future gains depend heavily on successful robotaxi, FSD and robotics expansion. Separately, multibillion-dollar litigation exposure could pressure results, even though the company has substantial liquidity. Tesla's multibillion-dollar legal exposure
- Negative Sentiment: China’s strategic importance creates additional uncertainty: Tesla’s Chinese operations could complicate any potential Tesla-SpaceX merger because of U.S. government concerns over SpaceX’s China exposure. Analysts also caution that selling or reducing the China business could damage Tesla’s growth prospects. Tesla's China footprint complicates possible SpaceX merger
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Tesla Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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