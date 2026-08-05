TTRF Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TTRF Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of TTRF Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $491.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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