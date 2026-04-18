Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Position in USA Today Co. $TDAY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 282,609 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in USA Today were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in USA Today by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 14,180,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,566,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Today by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,690 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of USA Today by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,867,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of USA Today by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,144,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 316,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Today by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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USA Today Stock Down 0.3%

TDAY stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.44. USA Today Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. USA Today had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDAY. Weiss Ratings raised USA Today from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised USA Today from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on USA Today in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.70.

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USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

Further Reading

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