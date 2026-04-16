Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 445,865 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 445,865 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,764 shares of the company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRVA

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 26,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $586,113.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 555,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,844.73. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward C. Fargis sold 4,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $113,035.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,959.24. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,757 shares of company stock worth $5,636,639. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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