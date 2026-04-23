Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $156.00 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here