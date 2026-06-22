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Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Tulsa Wealth Advisors opened a new position in Amazon during the fourth quarter, buying 27,716 shares valued at about $6.4 million. The stake makes Amazon its 14th largest holding and about 2.1% of its portfolio.
  • Amazon continues to attract broad institutional and analyst support, with hedge funds adding to positions and 57 analysts rating the stock a Buy. The consensus target price is $312.78, and several firms recently raised their price targets.
  • The company’s latest results showed strong performance, with Q1 earnings of $2.78 per share beating expectations and revenue rising 16.6% year over year to $181.52 billion. News flow also points to growth opportunities in AI, cloud services, and Prime Day sales, though Amazon faces some regulatory and labor scrutiny.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,716 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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