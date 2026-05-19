Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $15.98 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,474 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $15,984,000. Walmart accounts for 5.3% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $361,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,838. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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