Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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